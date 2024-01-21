Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi town on January 21, offering prayers at the Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple, where he performed puja and darshan. The temple's name, Kothandarama, signifies Lord Rama with the bow. This follows PM Modi's visit to the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram the previous day, where he participated in temple rituals and took a sacred dip in the sea and holy wells in the temple as per tradition. Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi To Offer Prayers in Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple at Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram.

PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja and darshan at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple in Dhanushkodi. The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. pic.twitter.com/BM0I7sqBNJ — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple in Dhanushkodi. The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. pic.twitter.com/2eKsVYamx7 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)