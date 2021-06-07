Demand for Medical Oxygen Increased At Unprecedented Rate During 2nd COVID-19 Wave, Says Prime Minister:

New health infrastructure has been developed in the 1.5 years with COVID hospitals, ventilators beds, to preparing a network of testing labs. During the 2nd wave in April-May, demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/CUYaxCaN7t — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Live Streaming of PM Narrendra Modi's Address

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)