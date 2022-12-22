The Delhi Police on Thursday said that a man, who was once inspired by Argentina football legend Lionel Messi and used to play football, was nabbed along with three gang members for several crimes in the national capital. Cops said that the “Messi Gang”, mostly indulged in pick-pocketing. In addition to the arrest of four suspected "Messi Gang" members, police also seized 56 mobile phones and one auto-rickshaw used in the commission of crimes. Bihar: Patna Police Arrest Five Persons for Using Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Name To Dupe People Through Random Calls

