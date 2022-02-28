In the first phase of Manipur's two-phase election, 78.03 percent of voters participated, sealing the fate of 173 candidates. Voting took place in 38 constituencies in five districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. Currently, the state has 60 assembly seats. After the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections, officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs).

Check Tweet:

Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after the conclusion of the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections 78.03% voters turnout recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of #ManipurElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Y2bD11H6TZ — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)