Pope Francis has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India on Saturday. Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Pope Francis at the Vatican and invited the head of the Catholic Church to visit India.According to officials, the meeting which was initially scheduled for only 20 minutes, continued for an hour during which they discussed a wide range of topics, including the fight against climate change and removing poverty.

Tweet By ANI:

Pope Francis has accepted the PM Modi invitation and looking forward to visit India. The meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis which was scheduled for 20 minutes, lasted for around an hour: Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary in Rome, Italy. pic.twitter.com/ijKJVkRUdw — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

