Umang', Post COVID-19 Care Centres, to be Started in Large Govt Hospitals in Haryana:

Post COVID19 care centres 'Umang' will be started in all large govt hospitals in Haryana. Physiotherapists & Yoga teachers will also be present in addition to doctors to treat the difficulties being experienced by patients after recovering from COVID19: Haryana Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/jX7MaSmAcz — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)