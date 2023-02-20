Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik kicked up a controversy after he was allegedly heard saying to hindu youths to trap Muslim girls as revenge to Love Jihad and even assured that he would provide them security and employment. While addressing a crowd in Karnataka’s Bagalkote, he reportedly said that “I would like to invite the youth here. If we lose one Hindu girl, we should trap ten Muslim girls. If you do so, Sri Ram Sena will take the responsibility of you and provide all kind of security and employment.” Maharashtra Needs 'Love-Jihad' Law on Lines of Uttar Pradesh, Says BJP Leader Chitra Wagh.

Pramod Muthalik Sparks Controversy:

If we lose one #Hindu girl- we should get ten #Muslim girls. If you do so, #SriRamSene will take the responsibility of you and provide all kind of security and employment #PramodMuthalik during his speech at #Bagalkote #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/weKuHQ7wmm — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 20, 2023

