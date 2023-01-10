Latur, Jan 10 (PTI) Maharashtra needs a law on the lines of the "love jihad" statute framed by Uttar Pradesh, state BJP's women wing president Chitra Wagh said on Tuesday.

"Love jihad" is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

"If we want to curb such cases, we need a law and interactions between parents and girls must be increased. Maharashtra needs a law on the lines of the love jihad statute framed by Uttar Pradesh," she said when reporters asked her views on the murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

"Many laws like 'Shakti' and 'Vishaka' have been formulated against sexual harassment of women and girls but all need to take the initiative to ensure their effective implementation," she said.

Women's security is an important issue for the BJP and at least 25 per cent of the party's booth-level workers will be women in coming elections, she said.

"In the Legislative Council, most women belong to the BJP. In future, we will appeal to the party to give capable and eligible women maximum representation," Wagh said.

