On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu took to social media to offer her condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava. In her tweet, President Droupadi Murmu said that the untimely demise of eminent comedian Raju Srivastava is extremely sad. "He had an uncanny talent to enthrall the audience with his comical performances. Due to his influence, the staging of comedy in India got a new identity," she said while offering her condolences to his family and fans. Besides Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences on the passing away of the comedian.

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Condolences

President Droupadi Murmu offers her condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava pic.twitter.com/LpVlJrIvez — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

