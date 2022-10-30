Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in Gujarat's Morbi bridge mishap. Several people are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area on Sunday. Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Cable Bridge on Machchhu River Collapses in Morbi, Several Feared Injured; CM Bhupender Patel Directs Officials to Ensure Treatment of Injured.

Tweet From PM:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/vEq75BLrox pic.twitter.com/Ul7xqeixZn — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

