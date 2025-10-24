A clash between two groups disrupted the traditional Diwali Padwa Pahat 2025 celebrations at Pune’s Saras Bagh on Thursday morning, October 22. The altercation reportedly began after members of the groups accidentally bumped into each other. This led to a brief scuffle in which a few people exchanged blows and abuses. Police quickly intervened and brought the situation under control. The viral video of the incident has sparked concern among attendees. Organisers said the event went ahead only after police assured strict vigilance, and security around Saras Bagh has since been heightened. Pune Shocker: IT Professional Attacked With Billhook Outside Vimannagar Office, 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

2 Groups Clash at Diwali Pahat 2025 in Pune's Saras Baug

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

