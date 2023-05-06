Late last night, a devastating fire broke out at a godown located in Kavade Vasti, Ubale Nagar area of Wagholi, Pune. Three workers have died in the incident. The blaze erupted at approximately 11:43 pm on Friday, with 4-5 cylinders exploding, adding to the inferno’s intensity. The godown was stocked with wedding decorations, lighting, wires, cushions, carpets, and painting materials, which ignited the flames. Delhi: Narrow Escape for Driver As Truck Catches Fire in Wazirpur.

Pune Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Three people died after a fire broke out at a decoration material godown in Pune's Wagholi area last night. Later the fire was brought under control. pic.twitter.com/aHpCWQXu0G — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)