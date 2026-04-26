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Socially INDIA Jharkhand Road Accident: 6 Dead, Including 3 Minors, As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Truck in Hazaribag’s Danua Valley Six people, including three minors, were killed on Saturday evening after their SUV collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The accident occurred around 6:00 PM in the Danua Valley area on National Highway-2 within the Chouparan police station limits.

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Six people, including three minors, were killed on Saturday evening after their SUV collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The accident occurred around 6:00 PM in the Danua Valley area on National Highway-2 within the Chouparan police station limits. The victims, identified as five members of a family from Dhanbad, were traveling to Gaya to attend a wedding. Police reported the SUV was traveling at high speed when it crashed while attempting to overtake. Officials initially reported four casualties but later recovered two more bodies from the mangled vehicle. The remains have been sent for post-mortem examination. Churu Road Accident: 3 Killed, 5 Injured As SUV Catches Blaze After Collision With Truck in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).