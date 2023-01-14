A family of 4 including two children were found dead in their house here, police said suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Dipak Thote (55), his wife Indu (45), their son (24), and daughter (17) were found dead in their house in the Keshavnagar area in Pune, late Friday night, said a police officer from Mundhwa police station.He said the deaths were caused due to consumption of a poisonous substance. Pune Shocker: Couple, Their Two Children Found Dead in House at Keshavnagar Area; Police Suspect Suicide



Pune, Maharashtra | Bodies of a couple, their 24-year-old son & 17-year-old daughter were found at their house in Mundhwa's Keshav Nagar area. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem. It appears to be a case of suicide. Probe underway: Ajit Ladke, PI, Mundhwa PS pic.twitter.com/Uy5eTgQk3Z — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

