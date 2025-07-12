An MSRTC Shivneri bus driver on the Pune-Thane route was caught consuming alcohol while driving in Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Friday, July 11, around 6 PM, shortly after the bus departed from Swargate. Although some passengers initially dismissed the driver's drinking at the station, alarm grew when he resumed drinking en route. Concerned passengers confronted the driver near Nal Stop Chowk and forced the bus to halt before alerting the police. The driver was immediately detained upon police arrival. Pune Bus Accident Video: Man Dies After MSRTC Bus Knocks Him Down in Bhor, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

MSRTC Shivneri Bus Driver Caught Drunk Driving

