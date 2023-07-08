A disturbing video has surfaced, showing a constable from the Firozpur police department in Punjab donning his official uniform while doing drugs. The cop has been suspended after the clip of him engaging in drug use went viral. The authenticity and timeline of the video have yet to be verified, but police said that an investigation into the video is underway. According to journalist Shramit Chaudhary the constable, as seen in the video, is consuming chitta (synthetic drugs). Drug Racket Busted in Mizoram: Heroin Worth Over Rs 7 Crore Seized, 8 Arrested in Aizawl.

Punjab Police Doing Drugs Video:

Video of Punjab police officer having chitta (synthetic drugs) goes viral... ASI serving in Makhu police station of Ferozepur... The employee suspended after the video went viral... https://t.co/pwsR5Gqhd6 — Shramit Chaudhary (@ShramitChd) July 8, 2023

