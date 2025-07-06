In a chilling incident caught on CCTV, Dr. Aniljit Kamboj, father of Punjabi actress Taneya Kamboj, was shot twice at his clinic in Kot Ise Khan, Moga district, on Friday. Two unidentified men posing as patients opened fire while he was examining one of them. The assailants, believed to be in their 30s, had earlier visited the clinic but returned when the doctor wasn’t available. One shot him in the chest and stomach, critically injuring him. He is now on a ventilator following a three-hour surgery. Police suspect a link to a 2022 extortion threat from gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa. Based on Dr. Kamboj’s son’s statement, a case has been registered and police teams are pursuing leads. Delhi Shocker: Man Shot at During Argument Over Spitting ‘Gutkha’ in Khajuri Khas; 1 Arrested.

Doctor Shot in Moga

The CCTV of 2 men who shot Dr Aniljit Kamboj at his clinic in Moga, Friday. They posed as patients. The doc was getting extortion calls from terrorist Lakhbir Landa since 2022 and an FIR was also filed the same year. The doc’s security cover was withdrawn recently @iepunjab pic.twitter.com/ZNSudrPhNo — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) July 5, 2025

