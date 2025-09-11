A shocking case of mob-style humiliation has surfaced from Odisha’s Puri, where a man allegedly caught his wife, a schoolteacher, with her male colleague in a compromising position. Enraged, he garlanded them with shoes, tied their hands, and, with the help of another man, stripped the victim’s companion to his undergarments, dragged the woman by her hair, and forced them to exchange garlands before applying vermilion on her forehead. The pair was then paraded through the streets amid verbal abuse. A video of the incident went viral, drawing sharp condemnation. The woman’s father-in-law claimed she had been living separately for years and accused her of infidelity, reported TOI. Following a complaint, police arrested the husband and his aide, seizing a hammer, garlands, mobile phone and motorcycle. Both face serious charges under the BNS, including assault, criminal intimidation, outraging a woman’s modesty and public humiliation. Further investigation is underway. Bulandshahr: Man Catches Wife in Compromising Position With Nephew, Takes Them to Police Station and Blesses Their Union Before Sending Them Off Together; Video Surfaces.

Husband Parades Wife and Male Friend With Shoe Garland

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)