In a bizarre incident from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, a man caught his wife in a compromising position with her nephew, with whom she was allegedly having an affair. Instead of reacting violently, the husband took both of them to the police station. There, he calmly narrated the incident and surprised everyone by giving his blessing to the couple. He handed over his wife and children to her lover and sent them off together. The two reportedly left happily, while the video of the incident went viral on social media. Farrukhabad: Husband Gets Wife Married To Her Lover in UP After Learning About Her Affair, Attends Their Wedding Ceremony (Watch Video).

Man Catches Wife With Nephew, Blesses Them at Police Station

यूपी : बुलंदशहर में महिला का रिश्ते के भतीजे से अफेयर था। पति ने दोनों को आपत्तिजनक हालत में देख लिया। पति दोनों को लेकर पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचा। आशीर्वाद दिया और उन्हें एकसाथ विदा कर दिया। दोनों खुशी–खुशी चले गए। (ऑरेंज टीशर्ट में पति है, और आगे चल रही पत्नी व उसका बॉयफ्रेंड है) pic.twitter.com/5GrhAyiUNw — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 30, 2025

