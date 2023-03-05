Amid reports that there have been rising cases of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi has urged North Indian labourers in the state to not panic. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Raj Bhavan said that the governor has requested North Indian labourers in the state not to panic and feel insecure. He also said that the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly. "The state government is committed to provide them security," it said in its post. Migrant Workers Attacked: Tamil Nadu Police Book Four for Spreading Misinformation, Say 'Migrant Workers From Northern States Are Living Here Without Any Fear'.

State Govt Committed to Their Security

Governor urged the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the state government is committed to provide them security.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @pibchennai @ANI @PTI_News — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) March 5, 2023

