Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, March 23. The court in Surat, Gujarat found Congress scion and Wayanad MP guilty in the 2019 criminal defamation case on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi Found Guilty by Surat District Court in Criminal Defamation Case Over Alleged ‘Modi Surname’ Remark.

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as a Member of Parliament:

Rahul Gandhi - Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala - disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha following his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/SQ1xzRZAot — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

