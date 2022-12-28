Three people have been arrested in Rajasthan after a video of burning pages of Hindu scripture went viral. Assistant Superintendent of Police Narpat Singh said the incident occurred after an initiation ceremony into Buddhism was held on December 25. The arrests were made on Tuesday, said the ASP on the basis of a case registered. BJP Lashes Out at Rahul Gandhi Over Comparisons With Lord Ram, Calls Him Hypocritical Hindu

Rajasthan | 3 people were arrested after a video of burning some pages of Hindu religious scriptures went viral. The incident occurred after an initiation ceremony into Buddhism was held on December 25. A case has been registered, probe is underway: ASP N Singh, Barmer (27.12) — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 28, 2022

