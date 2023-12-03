The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP and candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari won by a margin of 71,368 votes, garnering a total of 1,58,516 votes in the Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 on Sunday, December 3. The Rajasthan assembly polls, which featured a straight-up contest between the Congress and the BJP, witnessed the start of the vote counting process today at 8 am. Currently, the BJP is in the lead in the state, followed by the Congress in second. On November 25, the desert state's elections were conducted in a single phase. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Hand Over Resignation to Governor at 5.30 PM, Say Sources.

BJP MP Diya Kumari Wins From Vidhyadhar Nagar Seat

#RajasthanAssemblyElection2023 | BJP MP and candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari won by a margin of 71,368 votes, garnering a total of 1,58,516 votes. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/aJ2f5w1UZN — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

