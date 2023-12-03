Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Hand Over Resignation to Governor at 5.30 PM, Say Sources

According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats.

Politics PTI| Dec 03, 2023 03:30 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Hand Over Resignation to Governor at 5.30 PM, Say Sources
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo Credit-X/@ANI)

Jaipur, December 3: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening, sources said, after the assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state. Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the governor at 5.30 pm.

According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Leads Sardarpura Seat With Margin of 14,231 Votes After 14th Round of Counting.

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Hand Over Resignation to Governor at 5.30 PM, Say Sources

    According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats.

    Politics PTI| Dec 03, 2023 03:30 PM IST
    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Hand Over Resignation to Governor at 5.30 PM, Say Sources
    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo Credit-X/@ANI)

    Jaipur, December 3: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening, sources said, after the assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state. Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the governor at 5.30 pm.

    According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Leads Sardarpura Seat With Margin of 14,231 Votes After 14th Round of Counting.

    Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.

