In the latest development, the district administration extended the curfew in Karauli till April 7 on Monday to maintain the law and order situation in the district. Earlier, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan from 6:30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4 and the internet was shut down following violence in Karauli on Saturday.

Check Tweet:

Rajasthan | Visuals from Karauli after the district administration has extended the curfew in the district till April 7. pic.twitter.com/A9jYPRfGvl — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)