A video has emerged online showing a man, believed to be a tourist, vandalising a wall in the historic village of Kuldhara, Rajasthan. The footage captures him kicking a section of the wall and filming the act on his camera. He can be seen casually damaging the wall of the heritage site, laughing with a companion, and leaving the scene without any apparent remorse. The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting users to tag police officials and call for action against the individual for damaging the site, which is an abandoned village and archaeological site in Jaisalmer. According to local media reports, authorities have been directed to file a complaint against the man for his irresponsible behavior. Jaisalmer SP Vikas Sangwan has reportedly tasked the Jaisalmer Development Committee with handling the case and identifying the individuals involved. Kuldhara, a protected monument under the State Archaeology Department, is a popular tourist destination. The incident has sparked outrage among netizens and highlighted the need for stricter measures to protect such historical sites. Uttar Pradesh: ‘Drunk’ Men Park Car on Railway Tracks While Celebrating New Year in Mahoba, Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Vandalises Wall in Kuldhara

