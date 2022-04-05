The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022, with voice vote. The Bill seeks amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, in order to unify three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

