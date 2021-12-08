Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed Assisted Reproductive Technology to regulate in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). The was passed by Lok Sabha on December 1, got the approval of Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. The Upper House also passed The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 with amendments. The proposed bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha, but Rajya Sabha had referred it to a Select Committee. It will now go back to Lok Sabha for approval.

Rajya Sabha passes The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020'. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Regulation Bill seeks to set standards and codes of conduct for fertility clinics and sperm banks in the country. — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

