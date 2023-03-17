The Election Commission of Nepal on Friday said that Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav has been elected as the Vice President of Nepal. The election to elect a new Vice President took place today, March 17 in Nepal. As per reports, Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav was fielded by the Janata Samajbadi Party for the Nepal Vice President Elections 2023. Meawhile, Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel was elected as the third President of Nepal last week. Ram Chandra Paudel Sworn in As President of Nepal at Sheetal Niwas.

Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav Elected As Vice President of Nepal

Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav elected as the Vice President of Nepal, states the Election Commission of Nepal. pic.twitter.com/oV0Kla5cnm — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

