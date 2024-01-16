Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made a special appeal to all Rambhakts across the globe ahead of the consecration ceremony. Taking to X, (formerly twitter) the temple trust urged all Ram devotees across the world to share their thought and emotions regarding the historic event by making a short video and posting it on social media platforms with #ShriRamHomecoming hashtag. People were also requested to share their full name, location and a brief personal note along with the video. "Shri Ram's return to his rightful abode after five centuries fills the universe with unparalleled emotions. To enhance the grandeur of his welcome, we urge all Shri Rambhakts across the globe to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video. You can Post on all platforms with #ShriRamHomecoming, including your full name, location and a brief personal note", the post read. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Seven-Day Consecration Rituals Begin at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Temple Trust Urges People To Make Short Videos and Post It on Social Media:

Shri Ram's return to his rightful abode after five centuries fills the universe with unparalleled emotions. To enhance the grandeur of his welcome, we urge all Shri Rambhakts across the globe to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video.… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)