Rashmi Samant 'Racism' Case: 'There Appears to be Continuation of Attitudes And Prejudices From Colonial Areas, Especially in UK', Says Ashwini Viashnaw:

There appears to be a continuation of attitudes and prejudices from the colonial areas, especially in the UK. The recent case of Rashmi Samant, a student from Karnataka is a classic case in point: Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP MP in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/rujXRuJKlG — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

She overcame all the challenges to become the first Indian woman president of Oxford University student's Union. What treatment was meted out to her? Shouldn't this diversity be celebrated, instead she was cyberbullied to the point that she had to resign: Ashwini Vaishnaw — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

