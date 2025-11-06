Former BJP MP Rakesh Sinha has issued a clarification after opposition used him photos purportedly showing him voting in both the Delhi and Bihar Assembly elections. Sinha, in a video on X, clarified that while his name was on the voter list in Delhi during the February elections, he had changed his address to Manser Pur in Bihar’s Begusarai due to his active involvement in the state politics. He also threatened to file a defamation case over the allegations. "baseless and morally contested allegation is being levelled against me by by liars and morally degraded leaders of @AamAadmiParty @INCIndia and their ilks . My name is only in Bihar’s electoral roll . It was earlier in Delhi’ s electoral roll and I got it deleted through procedure established by law,' Sinha wrote on X. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: Congress Accuses Former BJP MP Rakesh Sinha of Voting Twice in Delhi and Bihar, Shares Photo.

Rakesh Sinha's Clarification on Double Voting Charge

baseless and morally contested allegation is being levelled against me by by liars and morally degraded leaders of @AamAadmiParty @INCIndia and their ilks . My name is only in Bihar’s electoral roll . It was earlier in Delhi’ s electoral roll and I got it deleted through… pic.twitter.com/wuvwHPZD8V — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Prof Rakesh Sinha). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

