In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a two-faced snake was rescued in Pandhurna, Chhindwara. According to reports, the price of the two-faced rare snake in the international market is said to be Rs 10 crore. The claim was made by snake catcher Amit Sambhare. The two-faced rescued snake weighing 4 kg 4 grams and 4 feet 6 inches long is of the Red Sandboa species. The incident came to light after Amit Sambhare rescued the snake from a house. Reportedly, the snake of Red Sandboa species had entered the house built in Lehra village. The rare species of snake was rescued from the house that was built in the farm. Dog Attack in Noida: Security Guard Attacked by Pet Dog at Unitech Horizon Society, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Two-Faced Snake Rescued From Chhindwara in MP

इस सर्प की कीमत आखिर क्यों इतनी होती है, छिंदवाड़ा से किया गया है रेस्क्यू | MP Tak pic.twitter.com/b4RSxvgisE — MP Tak (@MPTakOfficial) November 10, 2022

