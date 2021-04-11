Nurse, Her Associate Arrested In Maharashtra's Pune For Illegal Sale Of Remdesivir Injections:

Maharashtra: Pune City Police have arrested a nurse and her associate for illegal sale of Remdesivir injection Nurse arrested, case registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

