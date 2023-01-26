Extending his greetings on Republic Day 2023, PM Modi said the occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the “Amrit Mahotsav” of Independence. “Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day. This occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish that we move forward unitedly to realize the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!" tweeted the Prime Minister. Republic Day 2023: From Preamble to Its Adoption, All You Need To Know About the Constitution of India on the Day That Celebrates Its Enactment

Republic Day 2023:

गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। इस बार का यह अवसर इसलिए भी विशेष है, क्योंकि इसे हम आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान मना रहे हैं। देश के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए हम एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ें, यही कामना है। Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023

