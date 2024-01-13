The Madras High Court recently granted two days' leave from prison to a man to attend his mother's final rites. The high court, while granting bail to the accused and his maternal uncle, said that rules can be mended to ensure that a son is not deprived of attending his mother's final rites. The accused and his uncle were convicted under the stringent Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), which disqualified them from being considered for leave from prison under the State's rules. "Considering the relationship and the importance of the ceremony, which attaches a lot of sentimental value for a son and brother, we are of the considered opinion that Rules should not come in the way and stop the son and brother from attending the ceremony," the court said. HC on Polygamy: Though Muslim Law Entitles Husband to Polygamy, He Has To Treat All Wives Equally, Says Madras High Court.

HC on Mother-Son Relationship

