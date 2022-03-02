The Russian government said that they are ready to talk with Ukraine a week after launching its invasion into neighbouring country.

However, Russian troops have seized Kherson, a provincial capital in the southern coastal part of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry announced in a briefing on Wednesday.

Russia 'ready' to continue talks with Ukraine Wednesday night: AFP News Agency#RussianUkrainianCrisis — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

