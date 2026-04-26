A tragic road accident in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district claimed the lives of six family members early Sunday morning. The victims, who were traveling from Ranchi, were en route to attend a wedding in Bihar when their vehicle lost control and struck a stationary truck on the National Highway, as reported by TOI. The accident occurred near the Padma police station area on NH-33. According to local authorities, the family was traveling in a private SUV that collided with high impact into the rear of a parked truck.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted by passing motorists. Despite rescue efforts, five occupants of the vehicle died instantly at the site of the crash. A sixth family member was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Jharkhand Road Accident: 6 Dead, Including 3 Minors, As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Truck in Hazaribag’s Danua Valley.

Investigation into the Cause

Preliminary investigations by the Hazaribag police suggest that low visibility or driver fatigue may have contributed to the incident. The impact of the collision was so severe that gas cutters were required to extract the bodies from the mangled remains of the SUV.

"The vehicle appears to have been traveling at a significant speed when it hit the stationary truck," a senior police official stated. "We are currently investigating whether the truck was parked legally and if there were proper indicators or reflectors visible to oncoming traffic." Churu Road Accident: 3 Killed, 5 Injured As SUV Catches Blaze After Collision With Truck in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

Impact on the Community

The deceased include two men, two women, and two children, all residents of the Ranchi district. The news of the accident has cast a pall of gloom over their home neighborhood and the wedding party in Bihar that was awaiting their arrival.

Local residents in Padma have expressed concerns regarding the frequent parking of heavy vehicles along the highway shoulders, which they claim creates significant hazards for smaller passenger cars, particularly during the night and early morning hours.

Safety Measures and Next Steps

The bodies have been moved to the Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Authorities are in the process of contacting extended family members to hand over the remains for last rites.

District officials have reiterated the importance of highway safety, urging drivers to exercise caution during long-distance travel and reminding commercial truck drivers of the regulations regarding emergency parking on national highways. A formal case has been registered, and a detailed forensic report is expected to follow.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).