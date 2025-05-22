In a terrifying incident from Banda town in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon blew away a house’s roof, with two children clinging to it and getting lifted into the air. The dramatic moment, caught on a neighbor’s mobile phone, shows the children—8-year-old Rahul and 10-year-old Pooja—dangling with the roof before crashing to the ground. The scene, resembling a movie stunt, triggered panic in the narrow lanes as people screamed and rushed to help. Both children sustained serious injuries to their heads and backs but are now out of danger. They were first treated at the local health center and later referred to the Sagar District Hospital. Doctors report that both are recovering well under close medical supervision. The video has since gone viral, sparking nationwide concern. Goa Rains: Man Swept Away With Scooty in Flooded Street As Heavy Downpour Causes Chaos, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Terrifying Storm in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar District

