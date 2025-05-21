Heavy rains since Tuesday evening have thrown life out of gear in Goa, turning roads into rivers and causing flood-like conditions, especially in North Goa’s Mapusa and Mormugao. A disturbing video from the state shows a man struggling to control his scooty on a waterlogged road. Despite efforts to balance, he is swept away by the strong water current along with his vehicle. Other vehicles can also be seen stuck in the rising water. Panaji has also been severely affected, with traffic jams reported due to waterlogged streets. Locals fear worsening conditions as monsoon hasn’t even officially arrived yet. The state continues to face the brunt of relentless downpours. Goa Rains: IndiGo Airlines Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rain, Warns of Flight Delays.

Goa Rains

"Heavy #rain but scooty in drain" - A scooty was flooded after heavy rainfall in Mapusa North #Goa. pic.twitter.com/J81FiI7LcQ — Vinay Kumar (@vinatanycost) May 20, 2025

