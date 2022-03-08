Samajwadi Party candidate from Hastinapur assembly constituency in Meerut, Yogesh Verma, is camping outside the vote counting site at the Agriculture University with binoculars to keep a watch on the strong room and adjoining areas where EVMs have been kept after polling. The district administration has made this university the counting centre for Sardhana, Siwalkhas and Hastinapur constituencies.

Watch Video:

"SP chief has ordered to keep an eye on EVM strong room & other movements around it. We will work in three shifts of 8 hours. We don't believe in exit polls, Akhilesh Yadav will become CM. We'll form govt with a majority," SP candidate from Hastinapur Yogesh Verma said. pic.twitter.com/y6GyUp6W1l — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2022

