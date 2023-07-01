In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, 25 people lost their lives after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune allegedly caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2 am on Saturday. Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane said that a total of 33 people were travelling on the bus out of which 25 people died and 8 people sustained injuries. He further said that the driver of the bus also survived. The driver said that the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus. Maharashtra Bus Accident Video: 25 People Charred to Death As Bus Catches Fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana.

Exact Reason for the Accident Has Not Yet Been Ascertained

The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died… pic.twitter.com/zqnNgEpbSj — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

25 People Burnt to Death

महाराष्ट्र स्मृद्धि हाईवे पर भीषण हादसा, 25 लोगों की जिंदा जलकर मौत बस हाईवे के डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई, जिसके बाद बस का डीजल टैंक फट गया और आग लग गई।#Maharashtra #BusAccident pic.twitter.com/itea9oARGK — Kamit Solanki (@KamitSolanki) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)