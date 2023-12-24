Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, December 24, spoke about Sanatana Dharam in Uttarakhand. Speaking at the "Divine Spiritual Festival" at Shri Harihar Ashram in Kankhal, Haridwar, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "Sanatana was there, is there and will remain also". He further said that the one that remains is Sanatana. Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks on Manipur Contradicts Stance of Modi Government: Bhupesh Baghel.

Mohan Bhagwat Speaks About Sanatana Dharma

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: At the 'Divine Spiritual Festival' at Shri Harihar Ashram in Kankhal, Haridwar RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...Sanatana was there, is there and will remain also...The one that remains is Sanatana..." pic.twitter.com/YNl04irdzc — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

