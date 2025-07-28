Recently, the Calcutta High Court held that the driving license of a citizen cannot be impounded, suspended or revoked by traffic police personnel. The high court further said that the police may seize a license from a driver over allegations of reckless driving but the same must be forwarded to the court for cognisance. "If found guilty, the license may then be sent to the licensing authority for revocation or suspension," it added. The Calcutta High Court also stated that the police cannot forcibly compel a person to compound the offences if they wish to defend themselves against the allegations. The court was hearing a petition filed by a practising advocate who challenged the actions of a traffic Sergeant who seized the petitioner's driving licence. According to the details of the case, the petitioner's vehicle was intercepted by the private respondent no. 10 on the allegation of overspeeding. However, the petitioner denied the allegation, contending that the matter ought to have been processed through the designated online portal, thereby affording him his fundamental right to a fair trial before a competent court of law. Mohammed Shami Divorce Case: Calcutta High Court Orders Indian Pacer To Pay INR 4 Lakh Monthly Alimony to Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan and Daughter.

Police Doesn't Have Unfettered Right of Seizure, Says Calcutta High Court

Driving License Can Only Be Suspended, Revoked Or Impounded By Licensing Authority; Police Doesn't Have Unfettered Right Of Seizure: Calcutta HC | @Srinjoy77 #DrivingLicense #WestBengal #CalcuttaHChttps://t.co/U0dlBO5FUZ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)