Home

India

News INDIA Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Proposes 10% Water Reduction Starting May 1 Due to Falling Lake Levels Mumbai faces an imminent 10 per cent water cut starting May 1 as reservoir levels plummet to 30 per cent due to extreme heat and evaporation. The BMC has requested access to state water reserves to stretch the remaining 4.43 lakh million liters until the monsoon. Residents should expect low pressure and a daily shortfall of 500 million liters.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is prepared to implement a city-wide 10 per cent water cut starting May 1, as intense summer heat accelerates the depletion of the city's seven primary reservoirs. With total water storage falling below 30 per cent of capacity, the civic body's hydraulic engineering department has formally approached the Maharashtra state government for approval. An official announcement regarding the scheduled suspension is expected before April 29.

Depleting Reserves and Evaporation Concerns

Current data indicates that the seven lakes supplying Mumbai hold approximately 4.43 lakh million litres of water, representing a 70 per cent decrease from full capacity. Civic engineers have noted that high evaporation rates are exacerbating the situation due to the ongoing heatwave. Maharashtra Clears Metro Line 5A, Expands Mumbai Metro Line 5 to Thane-Kalyan-Ulhasnagar Corridor.

The BMC has clarified that the 10 per cent reduction is a strategic measure intended to stretch the remaining 30 per cent of storage until the monsoon arrival at the end of June. Without this conservation effort, the city faces a high risk of a severe shortage before the rains begin.

Impact on Daily Supply and Pressure

If the state government approves the proposal, Mumbai will face a daily shortfall of roughly 500 million litres. Residents should expect the following impacts:

Low Pressure: Many residential areas will experience significantly reduced water pressure.

Many residential areas will experience significantly reduced water pressure. Supply Gaps: Some localities may see their actual supply drop by 25 per cent to 30 per cent of their usual volume.

Some localities may see their actual supply drop by 25 per cent to 30 per cent of their usual volume. Regional Shortages: The crisis extends to Navi Mumbai, where the Morbe Dam is at just 43 per cent capacity - enough for only 103 days of supply.

Requests for Reserved Quota

To mitigate the crisis, the BMC plans to request access to the state's "reserved quota" of water. This reserve holds approximately 1.5 lakh litres. Civic officials estimate that if the state allows the city to utilise 50,000 million litres from this backup, the severity of the shortage could be significantly lessened. INR 299 Online Shopping Deal Turns Into INR 1 Lakh Scam for Mumbai Private Hospital Nurse.

Civic Call to Action

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde and BMC officials have urged citizens to adopt immediate water-saving measures. During a general body meeting on Friday, April 24, Commissioner Shinde emphasised that public cooperation is essential to avoid a deeper crisis. Residents are advised to avoid using potable water for cleaning vehicles or large-scale gardening until the reservoir levels are replenished.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokshahi English), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).