A fresh video has surfaced showing the SBI bank manager, previously criticised for refusing to speak Kannada, now apologising in the regional language. The apology comes after another video went viral where she insisted she would only speak Hindi, dismissing the customer's demand for Kannada communication. Following the circulation of video, SBI swiftly issued a statement condemning the manager's behaviour stating, “State Bank of India maintains a policy of zero tolerance towards any behaviour that adversely affects the sentiments of our customers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring respectful and dignified conduct towards all citizens.” SBI later transferred the manager to another branch as part of its response. ‘Will Never Speak Kannada’: Bengaluru SBI Branch Manager Gets Into Heated Argument With Customer, Tells Them To Speak in Hindi (Watch Video).

SBI Bank Manager Apologises in Kannada

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)