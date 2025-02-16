A fire broke out in plastic scrap on the ground floor of a building in the Shahzada Bagh area. The Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly, deploying two fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing further damage or casualties. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported so far. Mumbai Masjid Bunder Fire: 2 Women Dead, 1 Injured as Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building, Says BMC.

Delhi Fire

Fire breaks out in plastic scrap on the ground floor of a building in Shahzada Bagh area. Fire was brought under control with the help of two fire tenders: Delhi Fire Services — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)