Sharad Pawar on Friday withdrew his resignation from the post of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), thus ending the three-day political drama in NCP. He announced his decision in Mumbai's Y B Chavan Centre on May 5. "I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party," Pawar said during press conference. NCP Rejects Sharad Pawar’s Resignation, Urges Him To Stay On as Party President (Watch Video).

Not Stepping Down:

