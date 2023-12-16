The Indian government on Saturday, December 16, announced one day of state mourning on December 17 as a mark of respect for the passing away of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait. Ministry of Home Affairs notified that the government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on December 17 throughout the country in the wake of the demise of Kuwait's Emir. "The National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah Dies at 86: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Passes Away.

Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah Dies

Ministry of Home Affairs says, "Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait passed away today. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's State Mourning on 17th December throughout India. The… pic.twitter.com/C91hZ8w5gG — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)