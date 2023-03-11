Two of the eight cheetahs inside the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh were on Saturday released into an open forest, KNP Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma said. The cheetahs were kept acclimatization enclosures since November. The big cats were translocated from Namibia in mid-September. Cheetah Reintroduction Programme: Another Feather Added to India's Wildlife Conservation Efforts After Release of 12 Cheetahs, Know Interesting Facts About Big Cats Here (Watch Video).

Two cheetahs Released into Open Forest:

Sheopur, MP | Out of the 8 cheetahs that were released on September 17 in Kuno National Park from Namibia, a male cheetah Oban & female cheetah Asha, were released into the open forest: Prakash Kumar Verma, DFO (Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/TI33sSVb3S — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

